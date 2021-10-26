South-West Governors Meet In Lagos, Visit Tinubu

The South-West Governors Forum on Tuesday held a meeting in Lagos State to discuss the issue of insecurity and other related concerns in the region.

Chairman of the forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, chaired the meeting which took place at the Lagos House in the Marina area of the state.

At the end of the meeting that lasted several hours behind closed doors, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that part of their deliberations bordered on the security situation in the region and ideas of how to address the challenge.

He said the governors also had a discussion on the Oodua Group, a company owned by all the six states in the South West.

The governor, however, declined to give further details on the group, stressing that the forum was not willing to share full information on the meeting.

“We deliberated on a number of issues that we have common ground and National issues,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Olatunde.

“We deliberated on our common heritage which is the Oodua group of companies. At the end of the day, we agreed on some things; and it is not something we want to discuss in the open, especially the ones on security.”

Those present included the host governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Although Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was absent, he was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

Meanwhile, the governors also visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who recently returned to the country after a medical trip to the United Kingdom.