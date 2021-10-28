Biden To Address Americans Ahead Of Europe Trip

President Joe Biden will address Americans Thursday just ahead of his departure to Europe, the White House said, amid reports he will announce progress in the search for a deal in Congress on his social spending plans.

Biden was due to make remarks from the White House at 11:30 am (1530 GMT), right before he leaves to board Air Force One for Rome.

Biden had been hoping to get Democrats to end weeks of intense wrangling and conclude a deal on major social spending legislation before he left. According to The Washington Post, Biden may instead announce a revised package that he expects his party will finally support.

At stake is something just short of $2 trillion in spending on education, childcare and other social services, twinned with a separate package worth $1.2 trillion to fix the country’s infrastructure.

Biden is headed to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and the G20 group, before continuing to Scotland for the United Nations climate summit.