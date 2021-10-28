COVID-19 Vaccine: Lagos Introduces ‘N6,000’ Administrative Charge For Private Facilities

Lagosians who wish to take the Covid-19 vaccine at a private facility will have to pay N6,000 as an administrative charge.

The vaccine remains free at public facilities.

The Lagos state government made this known on Wednesday in a press briefing signed by Gboyega Akosile, a spokesman to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The statement noted that the decision to extend the vaccination drive to private facilities was part of efforts to encourage more people to receive the jab.

“Sanwo-Olu re-emphasised that the vaccines being administered are safe and remain free of charge in public health facilities,” the statement said.

“The Governor, however, said an administrative charge of N6,000 would be paid by individuals who wish to get the vaccines at approved private facilities.”

The Governor had on Wednesday warned that a fourth wave of the virus was possible as travellers from across the world enter the city for the December festivities, prompting the state government to launch a mass vaccination campaign.

The accelerated vaccine rollout is tagged: “Operation Count Me in 4 Million Lagosians Vaccinated Against COVID-19” and it is being undertaken by Lagos State Government in collaboration with Federal Government’s National Primary Health Care Development.

Since March, at least 1.2 million persons have received one shot of the vaccine, while 550,000 have been fully vaccinated in Lagos, according to state figures.