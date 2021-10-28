Advertisement

Death Toll Of Sudan Anti-Coup Protesters Rises To 7

Updated October 28, 2021
Seven protesters have been killed in Sudan since a military coup four days ago, a health official said Thursday, adding that other bodies had since arrived without giving an exact number.

Four protesters were already reported killed on Monday, hours after the military coup was announced.

“On Monday, morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman received the bodies of seven civilians,” Hisham Fagiri, head of the health ministry’s forensic authority, told AFP. Some corpses showed wounds caused by “sharp tools”, he added.



