PDP Crisis Being Propelled By APC – Dino Melaye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, on Thursday said the All Progressives Congress was behind his party’s recent travails.

Senator Melaye made the remark during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“PDP is not in a dilemma. My party is solid. There is no fear, no agitation. The agitation is rather from the APC, who are part of those orchestrating what we are saying,” he said.

The PDP’s convention, scheduled to hold this weekend, is hanging in the balance due to court battles between erstwhile PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus and the party framework.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court To Decide Fate Of PDP Convention On Friday

The Court of Appeal is set to give a verdict on whether the Convention will hold on Friday.

But Senator Melaye insisted that the verdict will go the way of the PDP and the Convention will hold as scheduled.

“I want to tell you that we are not perturbed.” he said. “There is calmness in the PDP, all our programs and preparation towards the convention is ongoing.”

Senator Melaye, who is a former member of the APC, said he has no plans of returning to the ruling party.

“No reasonable human being will go back to his vomit,” he said. “The APC is a disaster. For every human being, there is a journey of life. You will definitely pass through your Egypt to the land of Canaan. So I pass through Egypt, and that is APC; but I am in Canaan and I am comfortable and enjoying my stay.”