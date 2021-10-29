BREAKING: Appeal Court Grants PDP Right To Hold National Convention

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the right to hold its national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.

Delivering the ruling on behalf of two other justices on Friday, Justice Gabriel Kolawole held that the attempt by the applicant, Uche Secondus, to suspend the planned convention is an act of “self-induced urgency” to disrupt an ongoing lawful process of the party.

He wondered why Uche Secondus waited for too long to seek the stoppage of the process which had been communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the acting national chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, who Secondus duly handed over to.

The judge also held that Secondus did not oppose the notice of the convention written by the acting chairman to INEC and did not also oppose INEC replying to the PDP through the acting chairman.

READ ALSO

Appeal Court To Decide Fate Of PDP Convention On Friday

PDP Crisis Being Propelled By APC – Dino Melaye

PDP Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting With Mimiko In Ondo

Meanwhile, the lawyer to Secondus, Tayo Oyetibo, said his client will wait for the outcome of the main suit on his status as the chairman and a member of the party before the same court to determine whether or not to go on appeal.

He, however, maintained that an outcome in favour of his client will definitely have a consequential effect on the convention slated for Abuja.