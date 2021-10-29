National Security: Service Chiefs, Defence Minister Visit Borno

The service chiefs on Friday visited the theatre command of operation in Hadin Kai, the Borno State capital.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi.

The commander of the multinational joint task force and other service commanders were also on the ground to receive the delegation.

The minister of defence in his opening remarks said he was in Borno to get the operational brief from the headquarters of the theatre command.

He said the commander in chief of the armed forces has provided all that is required to execute the war against insurgency and the banditry and other challenges the country faces.

“We are making progress day in day out and I want to appreciate every member specially invited by the CDS so that we can put our heads together and see if new ideas can come and be able to finish up what we have started,” the minister added.

“I think the success is not far away and with your determination and commitment I’m sure we’ll get out of the woods very very soon.”