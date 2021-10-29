Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu In Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the statehouse in Abuja.

While details of their meeting remain unclear, it may not be unrelated to their alleged plans to join the 2023 presidential race.

The meeting also comes weeks after Tinubu returned to Nigeria after undergoing knee surgery in London, United Kingdom.

Despite continued speculations, both men have, however, not openly declared any intentions.

A member of the APC, Daniel Bwala, had said weeks ago that if both of them decide to run for presidency in 2023, they have all it takes to defeat their counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Bwala who was a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, said this while analysing the party’s preparedness alongside that of their opponents ahead of the elections.

“These two candidates you’ve mentioned, each of them can clearly defeat any candidate that comes out of the PDP except if the candidate is Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he has no intentions of running for President again once his tenure is over in 2023.

The President said this at a meeting in Makkah with a select group of Nigerians resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he just ended a visit.

“I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension). I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for an unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that,” he was quoted to have said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Friday.