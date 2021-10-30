Siege On S/Court Judge’s Home Designed To Embarrass Odilis – Ozekhome

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome has described the siege on the home of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, as a ploy to embarrass her family.

The lawyer spoke to Channels Television after security operatives supposedly attached to the Ministry of Justice tried to gain entry into the Justice’s home in Abuja on Friday.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied his involvement in the botched operation.

But Ozekhome, who faulted the details of the warrant, said the Federal Government should issue an apology for the embarrassment.

“The search warrant did not carry any name, of any person. It didn’t say Justice Mary Peter Odili. It didn’t say the husband, Dr Peter Odili. It just said, number 9, Imo Street,” Ozekhome said.

“Meanwhile, the very address of Justice Odili is not number 9, Imo street. Who were the persons, they did not put a single name. What address? You got the wrong address.

“So there is this theory that it could have been a clear case of genuine mistaken identity. I only hope so.

“But the other theory, which I seem to want to believe more, because of the activities and antecedents of this government, is that it was politically motivated.

“So I believe it was done to embarrass them. But for whatever it was done, it was a shame to this country. If they now find that it was an erroneous entry or that it was mistake, let them do Nigerians and Nigeria the minimal of saying ‘we are sorry, we made a honest mistake’. And heavens will not fall; and they will be applauded for it.

“But let them not always pretend that all is well, even after causing great embarrassment.”