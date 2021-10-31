UPDATED: Iyorchia Ayu Emerges PDP Chairman As Party Gets New National Officials

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A former President of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Ayu, a consensus candidate for the position, took over the leadership of the main opposition party alongside 20 others elected into various positions within the PDP National Working Committee.

The new set of leaders were elected at the party’s national convention which began on Saturday and lasted till the early morning of Sunday.

Hundreds of party delegates participated in the election of the new national officers at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

“Very significantly is for me to have the privilege as the Chief Returning Officer of the 2021 PDP National Convention Election Chairman to announce and declare His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Iyorchia Ayu as duly elected and returned National Chairman of our great party,” said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State while announcing the results of the elections.

Shortly after he was announced as the new chairman, Senator Ayu walked downed to the podium in company with some governors in the party to give a brief remark.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the PDP family,” the elated new chairman said. “Today is simply a thank you address. When we started this party 23 – 24 years ago, we never in any way imagined that the journey will get us to this stage – a stage where we ruled for 16 years, we went into rough times but for anybody who will bother to see, PDP is back.

“And it is back to rescue Nigeria from the terrible mess we have been in the last six years. I want to appreciate all of you who have taken time as delegates, as observers, as supporters, as members of the media, as members of the security services, who have made this event such a wonderful event.”

A Truncated Tenure?

Following the crisis that rocked the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee of the party, the PDP had announced a special convention to elect a set of new national officers.

This decision by the party, however, did not go well with Secondus – the suspended PDP National Chairman – who believes the conduct of the convention will abruptly end his tenure that is due to expire in December.

He, thereafter, went ahead to file an application at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to stop the PDP from proceeding with the convention as planned, as part of the processes in the ongoing litigation over his suspension from the party.

But Secondus lost the bid to stop the convention from taking place as the ruling delivered by the appellate court on Thursday clear the coast for the party to go on with the exercise. He vowed to challenge the ruling.

While Bayelsa State Governor served as the Co-Chairman of the PDP National Convention Election, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is the Secretary.

See the full list of the newly-elected national officials of the main opposition party below:

National Chairman – Iyorchia Ayu

Deputy National Chairman (North) – Umar Damagum (Contested)

Deputy National Chairman (South) – Taofeek Arapaja (Contested)

National Secretary – Samuel Anyanwu (Unopposed)

National Treasurer – Ahmed Mohammed (Unopposed)

National Organising Secretary – Umar Bature (Unopposed)

National Financial Secretary – Daniel Woyegikuro (Unopposed)

National Women’s Leader – Professor Stella Effah-Attoe (Unopposed)

National Youth Leader – Muhammed Suleiman (Contested)

National Legal Adviser – Kamaldeen Ajibade (Unopposed)

National Publicity Secretary – Debo Ologunagba (Unopposed)

National Auditor – Okechuckwu Daniel (Unopposed)

Deputy National Secretary – Setoji Kosheodo (Unopposed)

Deputy National Treasurer – Ndubisi David (Unopposed)

Deputy National Publicity Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi (Unopposed)

Deputy National Organising Secretary – Ighoyota Amori (Unopposed)

Deputy National Financial Secretary – Adamu Kamale (Unopposed)

Deputy National Women’s Leader – Hajara Wanka (Unopposed)

Deputy National Youth Leader – Timothy Osadolor (Unopposed)

Deputy National Legal Adviser – Okechukwu Osuoha (Unopposed)

Deputy National Auditor – Abdulrahman Mohammed (Unopposed)