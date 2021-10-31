PHOTOS: Channels Television Wins Best TV Station For 14th Time

Channels Television on Sunday won the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) for Best Television Station of the Year – extending its record in the category.

The latest achievement brings to 14, the total number of prizes claimed by the multi-award-winning station.

Years won so far are 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020 (the latest).

Channels Television’s Controller of Programmes, Mr Ambrose Okoh, led some senior staff members to receive the award on behalf of the organisation at a ceremony held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The award for Best TV Station, which recognises media excellence in the country, is one of the numerous recognitions Channels Television has received in Nigeria and globally for its programming, with an audience of over 20 million people within and outside the country.

