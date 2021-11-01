CDS Calls For Increased Collaboration In The Armed Forces

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, says there is a greater need for stronger collaboration in the armed forces, in order to effectively deal with contemporary security challenges in the country.

The defence chief made the remarks at the ongoing joint military operations planning exercise in Abuja, a week-long event that aims to prepare the Nigerian military on quick and effective response to contemporary and potential security threats in the country.

According to him, several ongoing military operations across the country, require collaboration between the army, navy, air force and the police to succeed.

There are several ongoing military operations across the country. These operations are are either targeted at combating security threats posed by proscribed groups, or other organized criminal groups who kidnap, kill or attack public infrastructure across the country.