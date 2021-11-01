Monday Brief: Wike’s Odili Ultimatum, PDP Convention And Channels TV’s Triumph

Good morning,

Welcome to the Channels Morning Brief. We are focusing on the raid on Justice Mary Odili’s residence, PDP’s successful national convention, and Channels Television’s record win at the Nigerian Media Merit Award.

Subscribe here to receive this news briefing in your inbox before 6:45am (WAT) every weekday.

Outrage over siege on Justice Odili’s residence

On Friday, yet-to-be-identified security operatives laid siege on the Abuja residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, brandishing a search warrant that has been found to contain irregularities. The condemnation of the siege – from the Nigerian Bar Association and senior lawyers – has been swift.

On Sunday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, described the incident as an assassination attempt and asked the Federal Government to act within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, have denied any knowledge of the operation.

Quotable: “The issue here has nothing to do with the Attorney General, we are happy he said he is not aware,” Governor Wike said. “We said, okay since you are not aware, we are giving you 48 hours to tell us who is responsible.”

President Buhari meets Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with fellow APC stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. The pair had previously met in London two months ago when Tinubu was recovering from a knee surgery. After the visit, the President left for Glasgow to attend the biggest climate change event of the year, COP26.

Quotable: “I want to thank, first of all, the President for his visit to my residence in London after the surgery; wishing me well and lifting my spirit,” Tinubu said after meeting the President. “Indeed, that is what an exceptional leader will do.”

PDP comes up with new executives

After overcoming legal threats, the opposition party eventually held its National Convention on Saturday (and Sunday) and was able to elect new executives to pilot its affairs.

Former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, perhaps unsurprisingly being a consensus candidate, emerged as the new National Chairman. And a 25-year-old, Muhammed Suleiman, was elected National Youth Leader. You can find the full list of executives here.

Channels Television is Nigeria’s best TV station

Nigeria’s ‘Home for the News’ was crowned the Best Television Station of the Year for a record 14th time at the Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA) on Saturday.

Channels Television’s Controller of Programmes, Mr Ambrose Okoh, and some senior staff members received the award on behalf of the organisation.

The NMMA award, which recognises media excellence in the country, is another proof of Channels’ leading role in news and broadcasting.

What else is happening?

Obinwanne Okeke: A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two houses in Abuja and two cars traced to the convicted cybercriminal, also known as Invictus Obi.

NDLEA: A Federal High Court in Lagos has also permitted the drug control agency to confiscate a ship ferrying 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport. The agency has also arrested at least three suspects after intercepting illegal drug shipments bound for London, the United Kingdom.

SERAP: The civil society organisation says it is suing President Buhari “over his failure to probe allegations that over ₦880bn of public funds are missing from 367 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).”

Sudan: Anti-coup protesters have barricaded roads in the capital city, Khartoum, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against military takeover in the North-African nation entered its seventh day.

COP26: The epochal climate change summit opened on Sunday and summit president Alok Sharma said the event’s climate negotiations are the “last, best hope” to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive.

Afghanistan: Taliban supreme leader made his first public appearance on Sunday since taking control of the radical Islamist group in 2016.

What to watch on YouTube

Anambra: Ahead of the governorship election on November 6, the military organised a show of force in the South-East state and gunmen shot at the convoy.

Rubbing Minds: Popular entertainer, BasketMouth, speaks on his many projects and had a word on Nigerian development.

Sunday Politics: Analysts dissect the just concluded PDP National Convention.

And that’s it for this morning. For more updates, visit www.channelstv.com. And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/2Hb8hjx

Watch us on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live