Anambra Poll: Andy Uba Will Tackle Security, Conduct LG Polls – Ugokwe

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, has called for support for Dr Andy Uba, saying he will tackle the security challenges in Anambra State.

He added that Uba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election, would conduct the local government elections in the first six months of his administration if elected.

“There must be security in Anambra State,” said Ugokwe who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday. “Anambra is the business hub of the South-East.

“If you start calling states in the South-East, Anambra will rank number one. Once you destroy Anambra, you have destroyed the South-East. Security is number one. Andy Uba has brought a 10-point programme which he intends to pursue.”

Speaking further, he described the APC candidate as a silent operator that knows how to achieve his goals for the benefit of the people.

Ugokwe, a former member of the House of Representatives, faulted the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying that the state government has not conducted a local government election in 16 years.

He, however, canvassed support for the APC candidate whom he said would give empower the people at the grassroots while creating jobs in the state.

“One of the things that are happening in Anambra State today is that for the past 16 years that APGA has been in government, they have never held a local government election,” the former lawmaker said. “When the local government is not operating, people feel disenchanted.

“Andy Uba has said that within the first six months of his administration, he will hold a local government election so that power will go back to the people.

“Employment, jobs creation will go back to the basics, to the locality where they belong. You don’t have to come to Awka to get a job if your local government is functioning.”