Professors, Four Others Abducted As Gunmen Attack UNIABUJA Staff Quarters

Gunmen have attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the attack which occurred very early on Tuesday, the assailants abducted six persons, comprising two professors, one senior lecturer, and three of their family members.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNIABUJA Chapter, Dr Kassim Umaru, confirmed the incident and the abduction to Channels Television.

Those abducted were identified as Professor Obansa and his son; Professor Oboscolo, his son and daughters, as well as Dr Tobins.

“Please, we need your prayers for their safe return,” the ASUU chairman said in a message.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 1am at the senior staff quarters in Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital.

During a visit to the scene of the incident, an eyewitness told Channels Television that the invaders forced their way into the houses of their victims through the windows, before abducting them.

In one of the houses, the ceiling and windows were broken while books, clothes, and other wares were littered on the floor

A colleague of one of the abductees – who does not want his name mentioned – said the operation lasted over two hours, with heavy gunshots.

But a joint team of security operatives comprising personnel of the police, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), are already at the scene.