Obi Cubana Regains Freedom 24 Hours After Arrest
Nearly 24 hours after Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, was arrested in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the businessman has regained his freedom.
A social media user, Instigator_ph, disclosed this via Instagram on Tuesday.
“Thank u Jesus!! @obi_cubana is free. We gat Jesus!!! . Dis Dance is for all my fans. I love u all,” the user wrote.
Obi Cubana himself in a post on Instagram also wrote: “I love you all… Unbroken”.
While details of his arrest on Monday remain unclear, a source told Channels Television that he had been invited for questioning at the EFCC headquarters in relation to alleged money laundering and tax fraud.