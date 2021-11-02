Siege On Justice Odili’s Home An Impunity Taken Too Far – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has condemned the siege carried out on the home of Justice Mary Odili in Abuja by some security operatives, describing it as unlawful and an impunity taken too far.

It also described the attack as uncivilised and a shameful show of primitive force on an innocent judicial officer.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Information, Akande Festus, on Tuesday.

The apex court said it was deeply saddened by the incident, adding that it brought back painful and ugly memories of the October 2016 midnight invasion of the homes of their respective justices, with no satisfactory explanations as to the true motive behind such brazen assault on their collective sensibility.

The statement added that the judiciary is the third arm of government and it should be respected and treated as such.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court says it has commenced an independent investigation to unravel the true perpetrators and their motives, while urging the Inspector General of Police, to carry out a discreet investigation and make its findings known to the public as soon as possible.