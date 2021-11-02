Tuesday Brief: Ikoyi Building Collapse And The Arrest Of Obi Cubana

Good morning,

Welcome to the Channels Morning Brief. We are focusing on a building collapse in Lagos and the arrest of Obi Cubana.

Subscribe here to receive this news briefing in your inbox before 6:45am (WAT) every weekday.

A building collapses in highbrow Lagos



A building in the highbrow area of Ikoyi collapsed on Monday, leaving at least four people dead. Rescue operations continued through the night, with many still feared trapped under the rubble.

Building collapses are common in Lagos because of sub-standard materials, negligence and the flouting of construction regulations.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called for calm late on Monday, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Gbenga Omotoso.

President Muhammadu Buhari also condoled with the families of those who died in the incident.

Quotable: “Like 40 people were inside, I see 10 bodies because I climbed up,” said Peter Ajagbe, 26, one local worker on the site “One of my partners is dead.”

Senate committee grills Health Minister



The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, came under fire on Monday when he appeared before the Senate committee on health.

The Minister had come to defend the health budget for 2022, but the lawmakers spotted some discrepancies in the performance of the ministry’s 2021 budget.

Minister Osagie was accused of failing to report N26 billion loan and grants from donor partners but he denied the charge.

The lawmakers asked the Minister to return on Tuesday (today) with more accurate documentation.

See the heated exchanges at the committee hearing here.

Justice Mary Odili: The Chairman, Senate committee on Judiciary, Opeyemi Bamidele, paid a visit to the Chief Judge of the Federation and said the ‘invasion’ of the Supreme Court’s justice residence will be debated when plenary resumes on November 9.

COP26 goes live



More than 120 world leaders convened in Glasgow on Monday in what has been described as the “last, best hope” to tackle the climate crisis and avert a looming global disaster.

“It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

President Muhammadu Buhari is also live in the European city and is expected to speak today.

He is expected to highlight Nigeria’s key priorities and action to tackle climate change as well as progress on the country’s transition to a low carbon economy, consistent with achieving the Paris Climate Agreement.

What else is happening?

South-East: The military says its ongoing operations in the region is not aimed at militarising the zone.

Plateau State: Protesters stormed the State House of Assembly after the impeachment of the Speaker last week.

Yemi Osinbajo: The Vice President has urged young Nigerians to quit complaining and chase the Nigerian dream.

Obi Cubana: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the socialite over what is suspected to be money laundering and tax fraud charges.

Supreme Court: The apex court will on January 17 hear the case of River State over why an oil bloc ceded to Imo State by the Federal Government is not the correct decision.

Ifeanyi Okowa: The Delta State Governor said former President Goodluck Jonathan was absent at the just-concluded National Convention of the PDP because he had prior engagements abroad.

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been impressed enough with the former Manchester United striker to recall him out of retirement.

What to watch on YouTube

Ikoyi tragedy: See the aerial views of the collapsed building here.

Covid-19: Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, assesses the impact of the pandemic on Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Ifeanyi Okowa: The Governor, in a 24-minute interview, described Nigeria’s security situation as close to being like Afghanistan’s.

And that’s it for this morning. For more updates, visit www.channelstv.com. And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/2Hb8hjx

Watch us on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live