Ikoyi Building Collapse: It’s Been Said That The Owner Was Also On The Site, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the owner of the collapsed building in Ikoyi, Femi Osibona, may have been on the site at the time of the incident and could be among those trapped beneath the rubble.

“As for the owner or the developer, it’s been said that he was also on site. That’s the information we have gathered,” the Governor said on Wednesday while briefing reporters when he visited the site.

“I do not know if his body or corpse has been recovered but it’s been said that he is on site.

“It’s also been alleged that the contractor is also the builder. But I cannot confirm that, and these are things that the panel will indeed investigate and confirm”.

Rescue operations so far have accounted for 30 people – nine alive and 21 dead, even as many continue to hope that their loved ones are rescued.

The building – a high-rise under construction by Fourscore Homes, a Lagos-based real estate firm and located along Gerrard Road – collapsed on Monday afternoon.

While it is yet to be clear the total number of people in the building at the time of the collapse, witnesses say dozens may have been trapped.

According to the Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who visited the site on Tuesday, the 21-storey building had been cordoned off in June after it had failed to meet structural specifications.

Workers were, however, recently allowed to resume work on the high-rise.

Prior to the collapse, there were three structures on the site and although the governor did not give details about the number of floors approved for the buildings, he said the two others are both 15-storey structures.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, has been suspended.

The Governor, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, described the suspension as a “first step” towards finding out “what went wrong” to cause the building collapse.