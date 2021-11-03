Liverpool And Ajax Qualify For Champions League Last 16

Liverpool and Ajax both won on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League with two group games to spare.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored to give Liverpool a 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side kept up their perfect record to secure top spot in Group B.

Ajax came from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller scoring his seventh Champions League goal this season as the Dutch side sealed their progress from Group C.