Man Stabs Wife To Death In Ogun

A 24-year-old man, Majiyagbe Olamilekan, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a pair of scissors.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday said that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ode Remo divisional headquarters at about 3:00 pm.

“It was reported that the suspect locked himself and his wife one Seun Mojiyagbe up in their room and started beating the wife. It was the wailing of the wife that attracted the neighbors, who made all efforts to persuade the suspect to open the door but he refused,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the door to the couple’s apartment was forced open. The victim was then found lying down unconscious in the pool of her own blood.

“She was quickly rushed to the state hospital in Isara Remo where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The husband was promptly arrested and taken to custody, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” the statement read in part.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole was said to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation with the view to charge him to court as soon as possible.