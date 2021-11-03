Sanwo-Olu Names Survivors Of Ikoyi Building Collapse

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has listed survivors of the Ikoyi building collapse as efforts intensify to rescue more persons.

The governor listed the names and ages of the survivors found under the rubble of the 21-storey structure during his visit to the site on Wednesday.

He noted that while six of the survivors are still being treated, three others have been discharged but Governor Sanwo-Olu did not, however, disclose their identities.

Below is the list of survivors of the Ikoyi building collapse:

1. Odutan Timileyin is a 26-year-old man.

2. Ahmed Kenleku: A 19-year-old man from Cotonou, the Benin Republic.

3. Sunday Monday: The 21-year-old had a leg fracture.

4. Adeniran Mayowa: This survivor, the governor noted, suffered a hip injury.

5. Shola Bade Nurudeen: He is 33 and had a pelvic injury.

6. Waliu Lateef is 32-year-old.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the incident where over 20 persons have died so far as a national disaster, said: “mistakes were made from all angles.”

“This is an event that could be described clearly as a national disaster. Mistakes were made from all angles,” he said, adding that such an event “really should not be happening in a modern-day city like Lagos.”

He also condoled the families and loved ones of victims of the building collapse, assuring that there will be a probe into the matter.

In the wake of the incident, the governor had suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki.

“You can rest assured that if they are other people that are found in the course of the investigation, they will face the full wrath of the law,” the governor added during the visit to the building collapse site.

According to him, there was no manifest to indicate those who were on the building site, a development he said is hindering rescue efforts.

The building – a high-rise under construction by Fourscore Homes, a Lagos-based real estate firm and located along Gerrard Road – collapsed on Monday afternoon.

While it is unclear the number of people in the building at the time of the collapse, witnesses say dozens may have been trapped.