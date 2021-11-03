Troops Raid Suspected ESN/IPOB Hideout In Enugu, Arrest Two ‘Ring Leaders’

Two suspected ring leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) have been arrested by security operatives in Enugu.

They were apprehended after troops of a Joint Security Team raided IPOB/ESN hideouts in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area, on the 1st of November 2021.

A spokesman for the 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed on Tuesday that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.

Major Abdullahi noted that, contrary to IPOB/ESN propaganda video, there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid.

“The joint operation in Agwu was conducted in the night and there was no destruction of any private property involved.

“The trending videos in circulation claiming to represent the aftermath of the night operation are not portraying the Agwu operation. It is meant to whip up sentiment and incite the public against the Army.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved. Any personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly. Updates will be communicated when the investigation is completed,” Major Abdullahi assured the public.

He further advised members of the public to disregard “such propaganda materials intended to mislead” the populace, adding that the Army shall continue to support other security agencies in line with its constitutional mandate in a professional manner.

The officer further noted that any act of unprofessional conduct among troops of the Nigerian Army will not be tolerated.