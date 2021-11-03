What Govt Should Do To Prevent Building Collapse – David Majekodunmi

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos Chapter, David Majekodunmi, has commiserated with families of the victims of the Ikoyi building collapse, calling on the authorities to step up measures to prevent a reoccurrence.

Majekodunmi’s comment is coming two days after the high-rise building caved in, killing no fewer than 20 persons with rescue operations ongoing.

According to him, the Federal Government should create an enabling law to strengthen the National Building Code (NBC), a mandatory document adopted by development authorities to formulate building by-laws.

“There is a code, a National Building Code; it is global. Every country has a National Building Code,” he said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

“There has been a lot of work on it. All we just need is that enabling law to make it effective. The building code gives a minimal requirement for materials to be used, the quality of materials, the labour and the standard.”

Speaking further, he berated the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for its delayed response to the building collapse, describing its attitude as shameful.

While noting that he was at the scene of the building collapse for over four hours on Tuesday, Majekodunmi said the government regulatory agency came to collect samples of the building hours after it collapsed.

“We have the Nigerian standards organisation. It is such a shame [and] too late to cry when the head is off. I was at the site for almost about four hours yesterday.

“The NSO was just coming to take samples; samples for what? When the head is off, you are coming to take the samples of what?” he questioned.