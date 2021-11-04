‘A Horrific Tragedy’; Fashola Sympathises With Victims Of Ikoyi Building Collapse

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has sympathised with victims of the Ikoyi building collapse, describing the incident as a “horrific tragedy”.

“It’s a very horrific tragedy and my sympathy goes to all of the victims and their families and my best wishes to survivors and I hope that they have the fullest recovery,” Fashola said on Thursday.

Describing it as a challenge that needs to be overcome, the governor explained how his team had made efforts to put certain measures in place in case of incidents such as this.

“I was very involved with my team in enacting the Physical and Urban Planning Law. One of the things we sought to do was to separate Planning Permit Issuance from building control.

“We also made very stringent regulations that if buildings collapse under construction, we would have the power as government to forfeit those buildings as a deterrent.

“We introduced insurance during and after construction as a measure of ensuring safeguards. All the processes are there but are the actors willing to do what is necessary,?” he said.