Anambra Election Adjudged Free, Fair When No Life Is Lost, Says Kukah

The Convener, National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Kukah, says the Anambra State governorship election would be adjudged as free and fair when no life is lost.

Kukah, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, stated this on Wednesday in Awka, three days to the November 6 governorship election, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a huge role to play in ensuring the process run smooth.

“But for me, over and above everything else, the election won’t be free, fair and credible if one person loses his life,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“The most important parameter to consider the election success is that nobody needs to lose their life.

“Too many Nigerians have died unnecessarily. The most important thing is to make sure that nobody loses their life, nobody suffers any unwanted injury.

“It is the responsibility of INEC. The commission has a threshold that constitutes all we can consider free, fair and credible elections.”

Amid the security situation in the state, there are fears of low voter turnout for the exercise.

Reacting to the situation, Kukah warned that voter apathy has serious consequences especially in countries like Nigeria.

According to him, voter apathy which is rampant across the world has its consequence in Nigeria and Africa.

He added, “But for us in Nigeria and in Africa, an election is war, a battle of life and survival. In part because if you vote for the wrong person, you could easily become a small dot in a big circle.

“You vote for the wrong person, you could easily end up with no road in your village, or school or health care facility.”

“It is not like the United States and other settled democracies where whether you vote or not, things happen to run on fine. Whether you elect the right person or not, it will not affect the level of education and health that they have in their environment.”