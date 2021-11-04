[VIDEO]: Anambra Gubernatorial Candidates In Last-Ditch Attempt To Woo Electorates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a final attempt to woo electorates, some candidates in the race for the Anambra State Governorship elections have given their final words of promise ahead of the November 6 polls.

Some of them include the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo; Social Democratic Party, Obinna Ozoh; Accord Party, Godwin Maduka; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Charles Soludo; and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Ifeanyi Ubah.

From improved infrastructure to boosting the state’s capacity to attract investors, the candidates who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, gave electorates a glimpse of what they would do if elected as the next governor come November 6.

The candidates had earlier in the day, signed a peace accord in Awka, the state capital.