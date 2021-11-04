Advertisement

[VIDEO]: Anambra Gubernatorial Candidates In Last-Ditch Attempt To Woo Electorates

Channels Television  
Updated November 4, 2021

 

In a final attempt to woo electorates, some candidates in the race for the Anambra State Governorship elections have given their final words of promise ahead of the November 6 polls.

Some of them include the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo; Social Democratic Party, Obinna Ozoh; Accord Party, Godwin Maduka; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Charles Soludo; and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Ifeanyi Ubah.

From improved infrastructure to boosting the state’s capacity to attract investors, the candidates who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, gave electorates a glimpse of what they would do if elected as the next governor come November 6.

Read Also: Anambra Governorship Candidates Sign Peace Accord

The candidates had earlier in the day, signed a peace accord in Awka, the state capital.



More on Politics

Anambra Poll: Go And Vote Candidates Of Your Choice – Southeast Govs Tell Residents

Anambra Election: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement

PHOTOS: Soludo, Ifeanyi Uba, Andy Uba, Others Sign Peace Accord Ahead Anambra Election

Anambra Guber Poll: US Threatens Visa Ban On Electoral Offenders

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV