ASUU Gives FG 48-Hour Ultimatum To Rescue Victims Of UNIABUJA Kidnap

Members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) have given the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to rescue the victims who were kidnapped from the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) in the Federal Capital.

ASUU Chairman in the institution, Dr Kasim Umar while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday said they are dissatisfied over the inability of security agencies to rescue their colleagues 48 hours since the abduction.

According to him, the kidnappers have been made contact with the family members of the victims.

READ ALSO: FEC Approves N20bn For Surveillance Of Aircraft Operating On Nigerian Airspace

Dr Umar also said the abductors are demanding N50 million for each of the six persons abducted.

The lecturers lamented that they are unhappy, that the security agencies are not deploying adequate surveillance equipment to track down the criminals.

Umar’s comment is coming a few days after some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the staff quarters of the school.

Six persons were kidnapped, including two professors, one senior lecturer, and three of their family members.

Those abducted were identified as Professor Obansa and his son; Professor Oboscolo, his son and daughters, as well as Dr Tobins.