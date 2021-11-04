Gunmen Kill Seven, Injure Several Others In Adamawa

Seven persons have been killed with several others injured during an attack by gunmen on the Negga community in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Sources told Channels Television that heavily armed assailants stormed Negga between 11 pm and 12 midnight and started shooting sporadically.

Negga, a community in Bolki ward, of Numan local government area of Adamawa, is a border community between Adamawa and Taraba and had suffered a series of attacks for years now.

The Adamawa State House of Assembly strongly condemned the attack and urged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators.

Deputy Speaker and member representing Numan constituency, Pwamwakeno Mackondo who confirmed the attack said his constituency lost seven persons, while seven others sustained injuries.

He asked the military operatives in the area to protect the people from these incessant attacks by suspected herdsmen.