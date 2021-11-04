Ikoyi Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Tribunal Of Inquiry

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the Tribunal of Inquiry into the Ikoyi building collapse.

The inauguration which took place on Thursday at the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) building, Ikoyi, is part of efforts to unravel the cause of the incident.

Members of the panel include President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Toyin Ayinde, who is the Chairman of the panel; a foremost structural engineer, Akintilo Idris Adeleke; a partner with a leading architectural firm, Yinka Ogundairo; a foremost builder in the country, Godfrey O. Godfrey, and a lawyer and property expert, Mrs Bunmi Ibrahim.

The inauguration comes hours after the governor visited some survivors of the building collapse who were admitted to a hospital.

“I visited the survivors of the building collapse this morning and gave them my word that they will get the best of care in the hospital, and will not be discharged until they have been given the all-clear by the medical team attending to them,” the governor said in a statement.

“As much as we sympathise with all concerned, we will also ensure that we are open and thorough in investigating the cause of the collapse,” he assured.

The panel is expected to investigate the circumstances around the incident within 30 days.

“The panel’s terms of reference also include ascertaining whether there was a compromise of the building codes by the developer, his contractor and statutory regulatory agencies.

“The panel will be finding out who the culprits are. The investigation will start from the heads of regulatory agencies.

“Be rest assured that if there are other people found wanting in the course of the investigation, everybody will face the full wrath of the law.

“The members of the panel are people of impeccable integrity and I will be signing an Executive Order to give the panel legal backing,” the statement added.