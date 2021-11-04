Advertisement

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38

Channels Television  
Updated November 4, 2021
A high-rise building in Ikoyi, Lagos, collapsed on November 1, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Emergency workers on a rescue operation at the site of the collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos on November 1, 2021.

 

The death toll from the collapsed high-rise building on Gerrard road in Ikoyi, Lagos has increased 38.

This was confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye earlier on Thursday morning told journalists that 36 people have so far died from the incident.

Ten minutes later, two more bodies were recovered from the rubbles, increasing the death toll to 38.

READ ALSO: Ikoyi Building Collapse: Mistakes Were Made From All Angles – Sanwo-Olu

The survivors include one female and eight male.

This aerial view taken on November 2, 2021, shows the rubble of the 21-story building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos, on November 1, 2021. PHOTO: Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP

 

The operation to rescue those trapped in the rubble of the 21-storey building which collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people is still ongoing.

Families and friends of people trapped in the rubble have kept vigil at the scene, clinging onto hope and seeking answers, three days after the disaster.

Family and relatives waiting for news about their loved ones trapped in the rubble… on Wednesday evening. Photo: Dare Idowu

 

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu put the death toll at 21 when he visited the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, but the governor has said there were obvious violations and “mistakes from all angles” in the tragedy.

He has set up a panel of inquiry into the incident and promised that those found culpable after investigations by the panel, will be punished.



More on Headlines

Anambra Governorship Candidates Sign Peace Accord

National Security: Budget Reduction Will Impede Nigerian Army’s Capacity, Says COAS

Scores Of Bandits Neutralised, Camps Destroyed By Air Strikes In Kaduna

Anambra Guber Poll: US Threatens Visa Ban On Electoral Offenders

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV