Anambra Governorship Candidates Sign Peace Accord

Candidates in the imminent Anambra governorship election on Thursday signed a peace accord in Awka, the state captial.

The election is slated for Saturday.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was present at the ceremony, which was facilitated by the National Peace Committee.

Anambra, as in much of the South-East, has witnessed several ‘gunmen’ attacks, casting doubts on the safety of the elections.

The proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has also threatened the sanctity of the election if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not released from detention.

But the Federal Government has beefed up security in the state, pledging a free and fair poll.

On Tuesday, Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe urged voters to show up at the polls, noting that the elections will be safe.