Ikoyi Building Collapse: Only 19 Names Of Missing Persons Have Been Registered, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that only 19 names of missing persons have been registered by various families since the Ikoyi building collapse.

The Governor said this on Thursday while updating the press on the steps being taken to rescue the victims.

He also noted that the ongoing corona inquest on the bodies evacuated from the site was expected to be concluded by Friday (tomorrow) after which families would be invited to identify them.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we opened a register for people that have missing persons or loved ones whom they believed must have been at the site before the collapse. As I speak here, it is only 19 names of missing persons that have been registered. Some of them have pictures, others do not. This list would help us to get information on the manifest of those at the site,” he was quoted to have said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

“As of this afternoon, we have recovered a total of 32 bodies. We are conducting a corona inquest on the bodies and by tomorrow (Friday), we hope the exercise would have been concluded. That is the deadline we gave to the corona so that the families can come and identify the bodies recovered so far.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Governor visited Lagos Island General Hospital where survivors of the building collapse are being given medical attention.

According to him, one of the nine people rescued has been moved to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja for advanced medical examination, but he is not in a life-threatening situation.

Three survivors were also discharged two days ago.

The building – a high-rise under construction by Fourscore Homes, a Lagos-based real estate firm, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

While it is yet to be clear the total number of people in the building at the time of the incident, witnesses say dozens may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who visited the site on Tuesday, the 21-storey building had been cordoned off in June after it had failed to meet structural specifications.

Workers, however, recently resumed work on the high-rise.

Prior to the collapse, there were three structures on the site and although the governor did not give details about the number of floors approved for the buildings, he said the two others are both 15-storey structures.

Three Days Of Mourning

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the incident.

All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.