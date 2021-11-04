Oronsaye Report: FG Sets Up Two Sub-Committees To Restructure MDAs

The Federal Government has set up two sub-committees on the restructuring and rationalisation of parastatals, agencies and commissions as recommended by the Oronsaye-led presidential committee about ten years ago.

Inaugurating the committees, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha represented by the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan said the move by the government has become necessary in view of the cost of governance.

READ ALSO: Soludo, Ifeanyi Uba, Andy Uba, Others Sign Peace Accord Ahead Anambra Election

The committee on the review of the main report and white paper on restructuring and rationalisation of federal parastatals, agencies and commissions is to among other things advise the government on recommendations to be implemented and develop key performance indicators for assessment, while the committee review the new agencies and parastatals that were created after the report is to determine the existence or otherwise of the new parastatals.

The Oronsaye-led committee had recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, 38 agencies should be abolished while 52 agencies should be merged.