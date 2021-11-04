PHOTOS: Soludo, Ifeanyi Uba, Andy Uba, Others Sign Peace Accord Ahead Anambra Election

Candidates of the Anambra State governorship election have signed a peace accord committed to a peaceful process before, during, and after the polls.

The election is slated to hold on Saturday, November 5.

At the ceremony held on Thursday and organised by the national peace committee, the candidates and their party chairmen, INEC chairman, and a representative of the peace committee all signed the agreement for a peaceful election.

The candidates include Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other candidates include Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party (AP), Etiaba Chukwuogo of the Action Alliance (AA), Nwankwo Chidozie of the African Action Congress (AAC), Onyejegbu Okwudili of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ohajimkpo Emeka of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ezenwafor Victor of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Nnamdi Nwawuo of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Uzo Godwin of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Okonkwo Francis of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

