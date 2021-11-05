INEC Approves N4.2bn For Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earmarked N4.2 billion for Continuous Voter Registration in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he appeared before the joint National Assembly Committee on INEC to defend the commission’s 2022 budget proposal on Friday.

While breaking down the commission’s 2022 budget proposal of N140 billion, Professor Yakubu told the joint committee that N100 billion has been earmarked for the 2023 general election including the Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections.

He said the commission budgeted N7bn for the conduct of Ekiti and Osun governorship elections including the possibility of runoffs.

