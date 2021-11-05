Osinbajo Distances Self From Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Says He Never Had Interest

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says he has no connection with the land or the high-rise building that collapsed while under construction on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a statement on Friday, the Vice President’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated that his principal has no interest in the said property.

“Let it be made absolutely clear that Professor Yemi Osinbajo does not own and has never owned the said land,” Akande said. “He has also never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of this or any other land since he became Vice President.

“At no time whatsoever did the VP buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade-Ojo (Chairman of Elizade Motors) or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade-Ojo or anyone for that matter.

“All property and assets owned by the Vice President have been publicly declared.”

The Vice President’s spokesman faulted a report by a media outfit which suggested that Professor Osinbajo owned the land upon which the collapsed building stood.

The report, he noted, also claimed that Mr Ade-Ojo sold the land to Osinbajo while Vice President, at some point, intervened with the regulatory authorities in Lagos to unseal the property.

But Akande insisted that the Vice President never spoke with the state governor or any other official of the government regarding the unsealing of the building.

He added that his principal never acted to influence any other regulatory action on the collapsed building or any other structure in Lagos.

“The Vice President restates categorically that he has no interest whatsoever, and has never had any interest, either legally or beneficially, in the land, the building or development,” said the Vice President’s spokesman.

“The wickedness and viciousness of a lie that seeks to utilise a tragedy where so many people have lost their lives, even as rescue efforts are ongoing, and in wanton disregard to the feelings and untold grief of their loved ones for political gain, reveals dangerous desperation, as well as the heartlessness of the perpetrators of such despicable lies.

“The Vice President has referred this disgraceful publication to his lawyers for prompt legal action.”

Meanwhile, Professor Osinbajo has condoled with the families and relatives of all those who died and others who got injured in the building collapse.