PHOTOS: Major Roads, Streets In Awka Deserted Hours To Anambra Election

As stakeholders mobilise for the governorship election in Anambra State, major roads and streets in Awka have been deserted.

During a tour of the state capital by Channels Television crew on Friday, only a few people were seen on the streets, especially in places that used to be crowded.

There were no signs of last-minute shopping ahead of the polls, which is scheduled to begin in less than 24-hours.

Commercial hotspots such as markets, shops, business centres, and even filling stations were shut in most of the areas visited.

The dip in activities comes despite the cancelation of a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has made necessary arrangements to conduct a free and fair election.

Amid concerns over the security of voters, the South East Governors’ Forum has asked residents to go to their respective polling units without fear.

“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in South East and allow South East leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are, however, working with security agencies, our local security, and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised,” Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, David Umahi, said in a statement on Thursday.

“We as South East governors are committed to political solutions over the present situation in South East and this will be achieved faster if all the illegal sit-at-home orders and violence by the various state agitators are stopped in South East. We wish Anambra people a peaceful election on 6th November 2021.”

The situation in Awka, less than 24 hours to the election, are captured in the photos below: