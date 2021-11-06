Anambra Election: APC’s Andy Uba Votes, Says ‘Everything Is In Order’

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Mr Andy Uba, has commended the election process instituted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Mr Uba gave the commendation after voting at his polling unit in Ugah, Aguata LGA.

“INEC’s arrangement is transparent and orderly,” he said. “Things are going smoothly; we are going to win this election.

“The security, everything is in order. By the end of everything, APC will be number one.”

Other candidates, including the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo and Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), have also cast their ballots.