Anambra Election: Soludo Finally Votes After Waiting For Over Five Hours

Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Charles Soludo, has finally cast his ballot after a delay that lasted more than five hours.

Soludo, who voted at polling unit 002, Isuofia ward, had earlier complained about the slow accreditation process.

The slow process was attributed to the Bimodal Verification Device, which failed to work despite being replaced with additional support.

The device is used to accredit voters to enable them cast their ballot.

Despite his complaints, Soludo had called for his supporters to exercise patience, describing himself as a “process person”.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting time for the election due to problems with accreditation in several polling units.

It is not yet clear when voting will officially close in all polling units.

Relieved Soludo

Soludo was relieved after voting but said he held reservations for the probability of the large crowd of voters who were yet to cast their ballots.

Soludo, who voted at exactly 5:07pm, said what was at stake is the 17 million people in Anambra whose lives and interests matter and must be made to live in a prosperous and live-able state.

He tasked INEC to improve its technology while asking the police to live up to its responsibility and ensure security is provided until the end of the exercise.