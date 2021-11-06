Anambra Election: YPP’s Ifeanyi Uba Casts Ballot, Lauds Voter Turnout

Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Ifeanyi Ubah, has cast his ballot.

Mr Ubah voted at Polling Unit 20 Otolo Ward 1, Nnofor Hall in Nnewi South LGA.

Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise, Mr Ubah said he was satisfied with the turnout of voters.

However, he noted that there were delays in election materials reaching polling units.

He also voiced concerns over the slow accreditation process.

Some other candidates, including the PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo and Senator Andy Uba of the APC, have also cast their ballots.