LIVE UPDATES: Anambra Governorship Election – 18 Candidates In Race To Succeed Obiano

It’s election day in Anambra State.

Welcome to our live coverage of the poll which will determine who succeeds Governor Willie Obiano as the leader of the state.

Eighteen political parties and candidates are in the governorship race and voting is expected to take place across more than 5,000 polling units spread across the 21 local governments of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said ahead of the election that there are 2.5 million registered voters and 5,720 polling units in the state but there will be no voting in 86 of them because there are no registered voters there.

Channels TV is on the ground in the state to bring you updates as the election progresses.

You can catch the latest updates by refreshing this page. You can also watch our live coverage on TV via DSTV – Channel 420, or in the UK on Sky channel 518. You can also follow the coverage on our livestreams on YouTube or Facebook.

9:50 am: Accreditation and voting have yet to commence at Otolo Ward 2, Umuenem Hall in Nnewi LGA as electoral officials have just arrived at the polling centre.

According to them, the late arrival is due to the delay in the distribution of materials from the RAC centre at Nnewi High school.

9:40 am: The Nnobi Road in Nnewi is deserted as residents remain indoors. There is no vehicular movement, and nobody is seen walking on the road.

9:34 am: The first vote is cast at Unit 2, Umueze Isuofia in Aguata LGA.

9:30 am: Professor Charles Soludo is expected to vote at Unit 2, Umueze Isuofia in Aguata LGA. While electorates trooped in early enough, electoral materials arrived at the venue at about 8:40 am.

No security official was present at the venue as of the time. Accreditation exercise using the new technology of the bimodal verification system seems cumbersome as it takes more than five minutes for a voter to get accredited.

Voters lament that this will negatively affect the speed of the exercise as the closing time for voting is 2:30 pm.

9:04 am: Voting commences at Unit 10, Amawbia 1, Community Primary School, Amawbia, Awka.

8:31 am: Electoral officials prepare for the exercise at Polling Unit 10, Amawbia I, located within the premises of the Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka.

8:20 am: Military personnel mount a checkpoint along the Ozubulu Road in Nnewi.

8:11 am: At the polling unit of Senator Andy Uba in Ugah, Aguata LGA, electoral officials and security personnel are yet to arrive at the venue of the election.

People were so scared that they took to their heels at the sight of the vehicle conveying Channels Television crew.

7:45 am: At Nnewi North Local Government Area, it’s a quiet morning as the electorate are still enjoying the comfort of their beds while the streets are deserted.

However, a few residents are seen at the front of their houses in clusters while security operatives drive through the streets.

7:12 am: Electoral officials are seen at several polling units in Awka the state capital setting up in preparation for accreditation and voting.