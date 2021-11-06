Advertisement

Many Feared Killed As Tanker Explodes In Kubwa Market

Channels Television  
Updated November 6, 2021
This screengrab shows firefighters in action at the scene of the explosion.

 

 

Many People were feared killed on Friday after a kerosene tanker exploded at the popular Kubwa Market in the nation’s capital.

According to eyewitnesses, at least five persons were burnt beyond recognition, while many were injured.

The eyewitnesses explained that the tanker explosion resulted in a fire that affected a shop near the main market.

Operatives from the Nigerians Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp as well as the FCT Fire Service successfully brought the fire under control.



