Anambra Election: INEC Ad-hoc Staff Absconds With Result Sheets

An Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc staff has absconded with 41 result sheets in Oba 1, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The Local Government Collation Officer, Gabriel Odoh said this on Sunday while presenting the result of the Local Government Area at the collation center in INEC Headquarters, Awka, the state capital.

“In Oba 2 one of the ad-hoc staff carted away 41 result sheets out of the 42 and that is why election did not hold,” Mr Odoh said while explaining why election did not hold in the area.

Although Mr Odoh did not give the name of the ad-hoc staff, he disclosed that the staff was the Supervising Polling officer.

He also explained that violence and ballot box snatching were recorded in Oba 1 area.

Meanwhile, the number of registered voters in the local government was 112,652 and the number of accredited voters was 6,622.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won the local government with 2,312 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 2,016 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) had 1,039 while Young Progressives Party (YPP) had 752 votes.

Residents of Anambra State are still awaiting results of the governorship election held on Saturday with Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and APGA candidate winning 10 out of the 11 local government areas announced so far by the collation officers.