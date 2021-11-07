Anambra Election: Soludo Beats APC, PDP Candidates In Their LGA

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, has won the highest votes in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo.

The three frontrunners in the Anambra governorship election are from Aguata.

The APGA candidate polled 9,136 votes to defeat the other contenders.

Uba came a distant second after polling 4,773 votes. The PDP candidate followed closely with 3,798 votes.

While announcing the result on Sunday, Aniem Ajake, the LGA returning officer, said the election did not hold in some units in four wards.

The affected wards were Umuchu I, Ekwulobia II, Igbo-Ukwu I and Igbo-Ukwu II.

According to the returning officer, the registered voters were 144,766 with 20,809 people accredited to vote. However, 20,202 people voted.

This is even as 19,548 votes were valid and 654 were rejected.

Kindly find here the breakdown of results from Aguata LG:

APGA: 9,136

APC: 4,773

PDP: 3,798

YPP: 1,070

Registered voters: 144,766

Accredited voters: 20,809

Valid votes: 19,548

Rejected votes: 654

Total votes: 20,202