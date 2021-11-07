Advertisement
Lagos Govt Commences ‘Controlled Demolition’ On Site Of Ikoyi Building Collapse
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has commenced a ‘controlled demolition’ at the site of the collapsed building in Ikoyi.
Workers of the agency ripped the estate entrance structure apart with an excavator on Sunday afternoon – as part of their emergency operation at the scene of the incident which has claimed more than 40 lives.
The two other towers beside the one that caved in on Monday, November 1 have been left untouched as agencies of government continue to clear the rubble at the site.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, however, said that the other two structures would be subjected to “ageing analysis”.
More to follow…