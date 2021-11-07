Lagos Govt Commences ‘Controlled Demolition’ On Site Of Ikoyi Building Collapse

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has commenced a ‘controlled demolition’ at the site of the collapsed building in Ikoyi.

Workers of the agency ripped the estate entrance structure apart with an excavator on Sunday afternoon – as part of their emergency operation at the scene of the incident which has claimed more than 40 lives.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The two other towers beside the one that caved in on Monday, November 1 have been left untouched as agencies of government continue to clear the rubble at the site.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, however, said that the other two structures would be subjected to “ageing analysis”.

More to follow…