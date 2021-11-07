PHOTOS: Security Beefed Up At INEC Office Ahead Of Anambra Election Results Collation

Security has been beefed around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Awka, Anambra State capital ahead of collation of the governorship election results.

The collation of results is expected to commence at 11:00 am with results from 21 Local Government Areas.

Eighteen political parties and candidates are in the governorship race and voting has taken place across polling units spread across the 21 local governments of the state.

INEC earlier on Saturday said ahead of the election said that there are 2.5 million registered voters and 5,720 polling units in the state but there will be no voting in 86 of them because there are no registered voters there.

