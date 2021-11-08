Anambra Supplementary Election To Hold From 10am To 4pm – INEC

The Anambra State supplementary election will hold from 10 am to 4 pm on Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this via a statement issued on Monday.

He said the Commission made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the said election in line with extant rules and regulations.

READ ALSO: Anambra Election: Top Eight Things We Know So Far

According to Okoye, the move followed the suspension of collation of results in respect of governorship election as announced yesterday by the State Collation/Returning Officer and the decision of the Commission to hold an election in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday.

“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra state and is being widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies,” the statement read.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification. We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion.”