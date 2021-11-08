Advertisement

Fuel Supply: NNPC Tells Nigerians Not To Panic

Channels Television  
Updated November 8, 2021
A file photo of an attendant filling the fuel tank of a car.

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians of an adequate supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) better known as petrol. 

In a statement on Monday, the NNPC said it has stocked up over 1.7 billion litres of the product and advised motorists and others not to engage in panic buying.

“The NNPC has over 1.7 billion litres of petrol in stock and more product is expected to arrive into the country daily over the coming weeks and months,” the statement, signed by the Group General Manager (Public Affairs),  Garba Muhammad, added.

“It is, therefore, unnecessary to entertain any fear of scarcity of petrol throughout the festive season and beyond.”

The NNPC equally said it is not aware of plans by the government to increase the pump price of petroleum.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) made that declaration last week,” he explained.



