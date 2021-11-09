Customs Receives 16 Operational Vehicles To Boost Fight Against Smuggling

The Federal Operations Unit Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos has received 16 Toyota Hilux vans to boost the fight against smuggling in the country.

The vehicles equipped with response gadgets are expected to aid anti-smuggling patrols across the unit area of coverage.

Praising the initiative, the Acting Comptroller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu said the Hilux Vans came timely, adding that as of August 2021, the NCS had overperformed the prorated rate of the target that it was given for the year.

According to him, the Federal Executive Council believes that, with the provision of these additional vehicles, it will also be enhancing not only their effectiveness but their efficiency and then, more revenue will be generated.

He equally appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) for supporting the unit, restating his determination to do all it takes to ensure the actualisation of crippling rice smuggling.

While recalling the recent attack by smugglers in Ogun axis which led to the death of three operatives, Ejibunu directed and challenged formations across his Zone to sustain an onslaught against all shades of criminals and these newly received vehicles will be put to full professional use to carry out the CGC’s directive, towards negating smuggling activities.

He called on Nigerians, and those at the border communities, to support the Service by providing information that will help nip smuggling in the bud.

